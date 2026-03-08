When it comes to exploring local flavours, even royalty doesn't mind a quick snack stop. Kate Middleton recently visited Leicester to spend time with members of the city's British Indian community following the Hindu festival of Holi. During the trip, the Princess of Wales delighted locals by making a pit stop at a popular Indian restaurant on the city's famous Golden Mile. She sampled classic Indian bites, including crispy pakodas served with a fiery green-chilli chutney. According to a BBC report, Kate visited Bobby's Restaurant, an Indian food hub run by husband-and-wife duo Dharmesh and Enna Lakhani.





The Princess interacted with the owners while tasting the snacks and even reassured them about her heat tolerance, telling them, "I'm OK with spice." She further asked, "Mmm. Is this coriander?" adding, "I love coriander and chilli." In another foodie moment, Kate also enjoyed a cup of tea at the restaurant but skipped the sugar.





Earlier, during her visit to the National Federation of Women's Institutes in London on the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death, Kate Middleton revealed her husband Prince William's brownie preferences. In a video shared on social media, the couple was seen chatting with WI members over some baked goods.





"The brownies are..." William said, making an "okay" gesture with his fingers. He added, "I know my brownies." The mood lightened when Prince William asked a WI member about adding nuts to brownies, to which she replied that she never does. "Never put nuts in a brownie!" William agreed.





Kate jumped in with a laugh, "I had to learn the hard way." She added, "William is very fussy about it (brownies)," and he nodded in agreement. Read the full story here.





