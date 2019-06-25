Video: This Bubbling Kerala Fuljar Soda Is Winning The Internet, Here's How To Make It At Home

Make sure you do not miss out on the initial volcanic fizz

Fuljar soda, a summer fizzy cooler from Kerala, has captured the interest of the entire nation. This frothy soda has become a rage not only for its peppy flavour but also for the theatrics tied to it. Served in two glasses, a small and one large, the small shot glass has chilled mixture of ginger paste, mint leaves and lemon. The bigger tumbler contains soda and sweet lemonade. As the shot glass is dropped in the bigger glass, the soda pops into this enticing frothy drink that is meant to be gulped down instantly. You can take your own sweet time to finish the drink, but make sure you do not miss out on the initial volcanic fizz.





In addition to the Malabar regions, the bubbling soda has also hit the streets of Surat, Maharashtra and other neighbouring states. The Internet seems to be loving every bit of this frothy soda too and has already declared it as one of the best things to have happened in this soaring heat. And we cannot agree more!





Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi attempted to make the popular drink on her YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. To make the drink, you would need some soda, you can use any soda that is available in your local neighbourhood store, some sugar syrup, mint leaves, one green chilli, lemon, roughly chopped ginger and some salt.





Here's the recipe of the trending Kerala Fuljar Soda. Try it at home and let us know how you liked the recipe.





