Kerala Kulluki Sarbath: Beat The Heat With This Spicy Lime Summer Cooler From Kerala (See Video) 

NDTV  |  Updated: May 29, 2019 14:55 IST

Summers are upon us and India being a tropical country has had a unique love-hate relationship with the heat. Kerala, for instance, happens to witness high temperature throughout these months. How do Malayalis deal with this sweltering heat? There are multiple ways; one of them is their food that takes a delish summer makeover in this span. From curries and pickles to drinks, seasonal fruits and veggies find a way into most of their delicacies. Kerala Kulluki Sarbath is a lime drink that is served chilled. A unique quality about this lemonade is that it is slightly spicy in flavour. Yes, you heard us! You would not expect something like this from a lemon drink, would you? Lemonades are mostly sweet, but this sarbath is one delectable surprise you wouldn't want to miss!

This recipe of Kerala Kulluki Sarbath by Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi is shared on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. It is easy-to-prepare and is a hit across people of all age-groups. Like all sharbats, this sarbath also make use of sugar and water. In addition, you would also need some lemon or sabja seeds/basil seeds. Sabja seeds are excellent to have in summers; they are full of antioxidants that can benefit your skin and heart. In this recipe, Alpa also uses one whole green chilli, which gives the sarbath a delicious flavour.



Here's The Recipe Of The Cooling Sharbat:
 

