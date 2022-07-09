Do your sims (or caterers) compulsively bake cakes? Put birthday candles on it and drag it into the fridge. It's no secret that Instagram and YouTube are some of the biggest influencers in the food world. Everything that causes a sensation on the app is bound to spill over into your kitchen. Be it a freshly baked cake smothered in frosting makes an irresistible homemade dessert. Intimidated? Start here. Whether you need a birthday cake for someone special or an over-the-top holiday cake.





We have seen the biggest trends that are taking YouTube, Instagram and other online platforms by storm. Recently, our feeds were filled with videos of people hacking a boxed cake mix to make bakery-style cake cupcakes. The secret? Add two extra eggs to what the mix calls for, swap milk for water and replace the oil with melted butter (plus a little extra). We were curious about how well it would actually work, turned out the hacks work perfectly fine.





Viral hacks and ideas for cake decorators of all skill levels:

There you have it. It really is a beautiful and impressive art. It takes patience, artisanship, talent and creativity. Hence here are five essential cake decorating resources:





Cake decorating techniques board and blogs:





It may be obvious to say that a lot of ideas do generate from social media , and it may be , by far, the best place to go for gratuitous cake decorating. It's a multilayered experience, much like a good wedding cake. The social media platform has tutorials, its own curated cake decoration blog, and the cake decorating techniques board for customising your theme and dessert.





Cake decor piping nozzle set:





These icing tips are sure to plaster a smile on any baking lover's face, whether it's a birthday, housewarming, anniversary, or Mother's Day present you're looking for. Made of high-quality stainless steel, safe, and non-toxic. This tool set is also easy to clean.





As there are many hacks and you can use them as an opportunity to try something new, play around in the kitchen and break out of your comfort zone a little.





As a lot of Chefs said, "Cooking and baking should always be fun! And if that means making hundreds of tiny pancakes for breakfast, then you do it!"





Author's Bio: Chef Gauri Varma, Founder and Owner of Confect and G's Patisserie





