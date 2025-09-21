If you thought Dalgona coffee was peak food internet, think again. The latest viral sensation to take over TikTok and Instagram is cloud bread, a pastel-hued, jiggly, marshmallow-like bake that looks as if it floated straight out of a cartoon. With just three basic ingredients - egg whites, sugar and cornflour - this recipe has become a social media favourite for its dreamy texture and satisfying tear-apart appeal.





Cloud bread first gained popularity during the pandemic, when home bakers were searching for easy recipes that looked impressive with minimal effort. It has returned to the spotlight, with creators adding colours, flavours and even fillings to make it their own.





What Is Cloud Bread?

Despite its name, cloud bread is not bread in the traditional sense. It is closer to a baked meringue, made by whisking egg whites with sugar and cornflour until stiff peaks form, before baking it into a soft, airy dome. The result is a fluffy, slightly sweet, gluten-free treat that looks like a pillow and tastes like a cross between marshmallow and souffle.





Cloud bread is often coloured with food dye to create pastel or rainbow effects, making it ideal for reels, social media clips and aesthetic food photography. This striking appearance is a big reason behind its continued popularity online.





Why Did Cloud Bread Go Viral?

Cloud bread became viral because it combines simplicity with visual appeal. It ticks all the boxes for an internet trend:

Minimal ingredients: Only three pantry staples.

Visually satisfying: It tears apart like cotton candy.

Customisable: Colours, flavours and fillings can be added.

Low-carb and gluten-free: A favourite among keto and clean-eating communities.

Social media users quickly began experimenting with colours, shapes and styles, transforming cloud bread into edible art. The hashtag #cloudbread has attracted millions of views, with versions ranging from strawberry-scented pink domes to matcha green creations.





As one creator put it: "It's not really bread, but it is fun to make and tear apart. My kids loved it." This combination of accessibility and shareability has kept cloud bread trending across social platforms





Cloud Bread Recipe Step By Step:

Ingredients:

3 egg whites (room temperature)

2.5 tablespoons white sugar

1 tablespoon cornflour

Optional: food colouring, vanilla or almond extract

Method:

Preheat oven to 150-degree Celsius. Line a baking tray with parchment paper. In a clean, dry bowl, whisk egg whites until frothy. Gradually add sugar while whisking on high speed. Sift in cornflour and continue whisking until stiff, glossy peaks form. Add food colouring or flavouring if desired. Spoon the mixture onto the tray in a dome shape. Bake for 25 minutes until lightly golden. Allow it to cool slightly before tearing into it.

Pro tip: Ensure that your bowl and whisk are completely dry. Any moisture can prevent the egg whites from whipping properly.





This simple process is part of the reason cloud bread appeals to both beginner bakers and experienced creators looking for a fun recipe to showcase.





Common Cloud Bread Mistakes And Fixes:

Even though it is straightforward, cloud bread can sometimes go wrong. Here are the most frequent problems and how to solve them:





"Why is my cloud bread flat?"





The egg whites were not beaten long enough. Continue whisking until stiff peaks form.





"Why does it taste eggy?"





Add vanilla or almond extract to balance the flavour.





"Why did mine collapse?"





It may have been underbaked. Leave it to firm up fully in the oven before removing.





"Why is it not fluffy?"





Avoid overmixing once stiff peaks form, as this breaks down the structure.





These small adjustments can make the difference between a flat disappointment and a fluffy viral-worthy bake.





Fun Cloud Bread Variations To Try:

Once you have mastered the basic recipe, there are many ways to personalise it:

Rainbow cloud bread: Divide the mixture and colour each portion differently before swirling together.

Divide the mixture and colour each portion differently before swirling together. Stuffed cloud bread: Place whipped cream or fruit filling inside before baking.

Place whipped cream or fruit filling inside before baking. Dessert-style: Dust with icing sugar or drizzle with melted chocolate.

Dust with icing sugar or drizzle with melted chocolate. Natural dyes: Use beetroot powder, matcha or turmeric for vibrant natural colours.

These variations keep the recipe fresh and encourage creativity, which explains why it continues to thrive online.

How To Make Cloud Bread Look Instagram-Ready

Presentation is key to cloud bread's appeal. For social media-worthy results:

Use pastel food dyes to create dreamy colours.

Shape into mini domes or clusters for brunch platters.

Tear it open slowly on camera to highlight the cotton candy-like effect.

Pair with simple props such as plain plates and soft lighting to draw focus to the texture.

These small touches make cloud bread as photogenic as it is fun to eat.

Is Cloud Bread Healthy?

Cloud bread is often described as healthy because it is low in carbohydrates and gluten-free, which makes it popular with keto followers. However:

It is not a good source of protein or fibre.

Sugar levels can vary depending on the recipe.

This means cloud bread is best enjoyed as a light snack or dessert alternative, but it is not a substitute for nutrient-rich bread.

How To Serve And Store Cloud Bread?

Cloud bread can be enjoyed in several ways beyond eating it straight from the oven.

Serving ideas:

Pair with fresh berries and whipped cream.

Use it as a base for a dessert sandwich with Nutella or jam.

Present it as a colourful centrepiece for a brunch table.

Storage tips:

Best consumed fresh.

Store in an airtight container for up to 24 hours.

Reheat briefly in the oven to restore fluffiness.

Do not refrigerate, as it can become rubbery.

These tips make it easier to prepare cloud bread ahead of time without losing its signature texture.

Final Thoughts:

Cloud bread may never replace morning toast, but it remains one of the most enjoyable viral recipes for both baking and content creation. Its appeal lies in its simplicity, its adaptability and its striking appearance. Whether you are baking with children, creating a reel or just want a light, sweet treat, this is a recipe worth trying.

Years after its first viral wave, cloud bread continues to trend because it is easy, customisable and consistently camera-ready.