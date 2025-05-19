Chai with toast is a beloved combination in many Indian households. When toasted bread (usually slathered with butter) is dipped in hot tea, it soaks up a little of the hot liquid. Thus, when we take a bite, it feels warm, comforting and just the right mix of crispiness and softness. Many of us love this sensation. Recently, a viral recipe making the rounds on social media has got people talking about the chai-toast combo. However, they are not referring to the conventional way of enjoying this pairing. Rather, the "chai toast" (also sometimes called "chai malai toast") that's trending currently is a different kind of snack. As per reports, it has become popular in Dubai and the UAE, earning it the nickname of "Dubai Chai Toast."

How To Make Trending Dubai Chai Toast?

This viral recipe typically consists of three key elements: kadak chai (strong milk tea), malai (fresh cream) and sliced bread. To make the trending chai toast, the cream is spread between two bread slices. Hot chai is then poured over this malai 'sandwich' until it is completely covered with the liquid. The bread softens greatly due to the tea, and then one can use a spoon to cut through the layers easily.





Viral Videos Featuring Trending Chai Toast:

Various videos of this chai toast are going viral on social media platforms. One video that has taken Instagram by storm notes, "Our childhood's 'majboori ka snack' is now a trending aesthetic snack in UAE." Take a look below:











Here's another video featuring this trending chai toast:











How Are Foodies Reacting To This Viral Recipe?

In the comments section of the first video above, foodies had mixed reactions to this viral recipe. Many people liked the idea, but there were also several who were against it. Some felt nostalgic and shared stories about eating a similar snack when they were younger. Others claimed that they have come across such a recipe. Read some of the reactions from Instagram below:





"Majboori? Mein to shok se khata tha." ["Obligation? I used to eat it out of my own preference."]





"First time dkehra bhai mai to ye snack." ["I'm seeing this snack for the first time."]





"One of my favourites. Fresh milk cream ghar wali bread m lagao Or upar s garam garam chai. Bhai kya swaad aata hai." ["One of my favourites. Put home-made fresh cream on bread and pour hot tea on top... how tasty it is!"]





"Chai lover got a heart attack."





"Doing this since childhood, love it."





"Saw it for the first time, but it looks very tasty."





"Sprinkle some sugar on the cream."





"I remember it so vividly. It used to be my favourite. I still eat bread with tea when available. Thank you for reminding me about it."





"Seriously making me throw up, no one really soaked the bread in chai to make a gooey mess. Just a slight dip, good ratio of soaked bread."





