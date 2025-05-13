Origin stories behind food trends are always fascinating. Every viral dish has a backstory, and sometimes it is more interesting than the recipe itself. One such trend gaining popularity online is the 'Ex-Boyfriend Toast' - a slice of toasted bread topped with cream cheese and blueberry jam. The recipe may sound too simple, but it is the story behind this dish that has captured the internet's attention.





As reported by The Korea Times, it began in 2018 when a South Korean woman craved the toast her ex-boyfriend used to make. After they broke up, she texted him asking for the recipe, clarifying she was not trying to reconnect romantically. To her surprise, he replied with a detailed step-by-step recipe, helping her recreate the exact toast. She later shared their conversation online, and the post quickly went viral.





Following the post's popularity, in 2019, Korean convenience store chain GS25 launched a "Boyfriend Sandwich" using the same ingredients. Today, the "Ex-Boyfriend Toast" is one of the bestselling items at PHiL Cafe in Brooklyn, US, where it is priced at 10 US dollars.

The toast recently made headlines again after it was featured in an episode of "Earth Arcade", a popular variety show on tvN. It appeared in a quiz segment where contestants had to identify different types of bread, reigniting interest in the viral snack.





Curious to try it? You can recreate this trendy toast at home with just a few ingredients and simple steps. Here is the full recipe for the viral Ex-Boyfriend Toast.

How To Make Korean Ex-Boyfriend Toast | Viral Ex-Boyfriend Toast Recipe

Ingredients

2 slices of bread (milk bread, white bread, or sourdough)

4 tablespoons cream cheese

2 tablespoons blueberry jam

Unsalted butter

Toast the bread slices using a little unsalted butter to achieve a golden-brown colour. Leave the cream cheese out for 10 minutes to soften. Spread 2 tablespoons of cream cheese evenly on each slice of toast. Then, add 1 tablespoon of blueberry jam on top. To finish, microwave or air-fry the toast for 15 to 20 seconds. Gently blend the warm jam into the cream cheese with a spoon. Serve and enjoy.





The 'Ex-Boyfriend Toast' has now become a part of the evolving world of viral toast recipes. Another widely loved variation is French toast - which, surprisingly, is not from France.