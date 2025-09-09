Let's agree that khichdi is a comfort food. When served hot and fresh, every bite hits home. Be it a lazy-day staple or a go-to preparation on rainy afternoons, nothing beats the magic of a warm bowl of khichdi. That's not all - the dish has various iterations. You can cook it with simple salt and ghee or add veggies for an extra healthy twist. Having said that, have you ever heard of a delicious twist called khichdi paratha? If not, then this video is for you, especially if you want to turn leftover khichdi into something new.

In the video, posted on Instagram, a woman shares the easy-peasy recipe for preparing khichdi paratha. First, she adds some leftover khichdi to a flattened dough and spreads it evenly. Next, she sprinkles some red chilli powder on top to create a spicy flavour. After that, the woman folds the dough from all sides, and soon it takes the shape of a dumpling.

In the following step, the woman rolls the khichdi-filled dough with a rolling pin before placing it on an oiled tawa. Melted butter is smeared evenly, and she cooks it until the paratha turns golden brown and crisp. She serves the paratha with a bowl of fresh yoghurt.

Check out the full video below:

The internet buzzed in the comments section. "Maa kuch bhi bana de tasty hi hota hai (Whatever a mother makes is always tasty)," gushed a user. "Dekhne mein toh bahut yummy lag raha hai paratha (The paratha looks very yummy)," noted a foodie. "Aap isme pyaaz aur hari mirchi daal kar banao aur tasty banega (Add onions and green chillies to it and it will become more tasty)," suggested another. "Maa ke haath ka khana (Mom's homemade food)," read a sweet remark. "I will try," said an individual, impressed by the recipe.

So, would you like to make khichdi paratha at home too? Tell us in the comments section below!