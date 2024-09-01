Cucumber salads are taking social media by storm at present. People around the world are jumping on the bandwagon of this trend and sharing their recipes/ results of their cooking efforts. One of the most popular figures credited with influencing this viral trend is Logan Moffitt. Nicknamed the "cucumber guy", he is a content creator from Canada whose cucumber creations have clocked tens of millions of views. Several of Logan's viral recipes feature "Asian" flavours, including ingredients like soy sauce, sesame seeds, garlic, spring onions, etc. (Find out more here).

Recently, an actress named Sharayu Mahale took to Instagram to share her contribution to this trend, which gave it an Indian twist. More specifically, she wished to spotlight a Maharashtrian cucumber salad called Koshimbir. She began the video by saying, "For everyone seeing the cucumber frenzy that's taking over this summer, my big question is how is 'Koshimbir' not a part of the mix yet?" The initial part of the reel shows screengrabs of some of Logan's popular cucumber videos. Sharayu proceeds to prepare the Maharashtrian delight from scratch and details an easy recipe in Marathi. She has provided subtitles in English too.





She begins by washing the cucumber and cutting it into small pieces (without peeling). She added them to a bowl and topped them with a cup of yoghurt. She didn't have green chillies at home, so she used jalapenos to give the salad its fiery kick. She crushed a fistful of peanuts in a mortar and pestle and added them to the salad bowl. Next, she added sugar and salt to taste.

In a pan, she prepared a simple tadka of mustard seeds in ghee. She added the jalapeno pieces to it, mixed them well and then poured the tadka over the rest of the ingredients in the salad bowl. Her version ended up being very spicy, but she balanced it by relishing the salad with varan bhaat (rice with dal/lentils). Don't miss her quirky and funny comments as she makes the dish. Watch the complete video below:







The video has received a lot of interest online. Here is how some Instagram users reacted to this reel:





"Watching to see if I can absorb any of the Marathi. Love this video!"





"Love this dish, thanks for bringing it to the conversation!"





"Thank you for hyping up our very own koshimbir."





"My most favourite comfort food."





"I knew instantly what was going to happen when the jalapenos subbed in."





"This was unique, and super impressed by the food and the Marathi lesson."





"Y'all non-Marathi folks missing out on her humour she sprinkles in "cucumber rolling around", "exorcism" in English doesn't do it justice."





"I love that she was honest that it was too spicy. Every other video acts like they always make everything perfectly."





