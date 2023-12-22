There's something about the winter season that makes us crave all things indulgent more than ever. And why not? After all, there are so many delicacies to savour during this time of the year. From the greasy gajar ka halwa to flavor-loaded stuffed parathas with makkhan, options are many, leaving us spoiled for choices. One such winter delicacy that never fails to win us over is the sweet and crunchy revdi. We are sure, by now, you have already stocked jars of revdi in your pantry. But have you wondered how these revdis, sold by the street-side vendors, are made?





Well, we have recently come across a video, which unfortunately can't be unseen. Nutritionist Richa Gangani took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes clip of how these winter delicacies are made in factories. "I can't unsee this video of making our winter favourite sweet," she writes alongside.

How Are Store-Bought Revdis Made? How Are Winter-Special Revdis Made in Factories?

In the video, we could see people heating sugarcane syrup to thicken them and prepare jaggery sticks. Some variants also use sugar sticks instead. Then, those sugar sticks are cut into small pieces and coated in toasted white sesame seeds (til). Now comes the most 'disgusting' part.

As per the video, people stomp the revdis with bare feet to flatten them. "One of the favourite sweets in winter, which we all love is til revdi and til gajak. But after seeing revdi being flattened with bare feet, I feel like throwing up," Nutritionist Richa states. Sounds unbelievable? Watch the video and decide for yourself:





Are you contemplating eating revdis again? Don't worry, we have a safe option for you to enjoy these brittle treats during the season. How, you ask? It's simple - make revdis at home.

Homemade Revdi Recipe | How to Make Winter-Special Revdi at Home:

To make revdi, you just need two winter ingredients - gud (jaggery) and til (white sesame seeds). Heat ghee in a pan and add jaggery to it. On low flame, keep adding water gradually and prepare a thick syrup. To it, add toasted sesame seeds and mix everything well.





Now, place butter paper on a pan and transfer the til-gud mix to it. Flatten the mix and beat with a pestle or any such hard and heavy utensil. Next, cut small pieces with your hands and press. Now, let the revdis cool down, and you will have crunchy bite-sized delights ready to be nibbled.





Store these winter-special revdis in a container and enjoy when you want! Click here for the detailed recipe.





Now on, instead of buying them, prepare revdi at home and warm yourself up in this chilly winter season.