There is something about cross-cultural bonds which makes them extremely beautiful. Whether it's for work, friendship or marriage, it's always inspiring to see someone go the extra mile to embrace a new culture. In a recent video that has been making the rounds on the internet, a German woman can be seen planting onions on an Indian farm. She is married to an Indian man and is helping her mother-in-law sow onions in the field. Netizens couldn't help but admire the woman for her simplicity and dedication towards adapting to a new culture.





In a video uploaded by Instagram user @namastejuli, we can see a woman clad in a pink suit sitting in a field and planting onions. She replies to the man capturing the video that she is from Germany and helping sow onions in the field with her mother-in-law. "Mummy ji ka reaction sabse acha tha (mother-in-law's reaction was the best) but seriously, I enjoy the simple life with family a lot! I've been staying already for 1 month in my husband's village and I'm so happy living with my family and so close to nature." read the caption of the post. Take a look at the video here:







Ever since the video was uploaded, it has garnered over 26.6 million views, 2 million likes and thousands of comments. Many people have admired the woman for her simplicity and willingness to adapt to Indian culture. Take a look at some of the reactions:







"I really admire your dedication and simplicity. Your commitment to Indian culture. God bless Arjun and Julie."







"Great to get connected to the roots."







"Very humble of you."







"Blending in quite well."













What do you think about this video? Do let us know in the comments section below!