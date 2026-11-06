Gujarati cuisine is famous for its distinctive blend of sweet and savoury flavours, and Patra is a classic example of this culinary tradition. Made using colocasia leaves layered with a spiced gram flour mixture, the dish involves a careful process of rolling and frying the leaves.

Sharing the whole process of making the traditional Gujarati Patra, a content creator gave a glimpse into how a famous Bardoli shop mass-produces the dish. The video took viewers inside Jay Shree Jalaram Patra & Namkeen in Bardoli to show how the large-scale process of making Patra works.

The video opened with workers slicing long rolls made from colocasia leaves that were spread with a spiced gram flour paste and rolled up. The slices were laid out neatly on wooden blocks before frying.

The clip then showed the sliced Patra rolls being deep-fried in a massive, bubbling hot oil pot until they turned golden and crispy. The workers then used oversized metal strainers to move and lift huge batches of the snack.

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Once fried, the Patra was transferred to large pots to let it cool. Finally, it was plated for serving along with chutney.

Take a look at the video:

Sharing the video, the creator wrote, “Ever seen how authentic Gujarati Patra is made? From fresh colocasia leaves to spicy masala layers and perfectly steamed rolls. A true Gujarati delicacy that hits different.”

The video instantly caught the attention of foodies online. “So yummy,” one user wrote.

“Bahut tasty hote hai patra khaye hai main bahut bar" (Patra is actually very tasty. I've eaten them many times), another commented.

“Wow! Patra looks so perfect,” someone else shared.

“So good,” an individual added.

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