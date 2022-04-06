April Fool's Day is unanimously known for tomfoolery, hijinks, pranks and loads of laughter! It is the universally sanctioned day of fun when anybody can pull a prank and people would take it in good spirit! While the go-to pranks for this occasion are fart noises and prank calls, one woman decided to pull off a harmless prank on her co-workers that is so funny that we can't help but laugh out loud! The now-viral video is serving as prank inspiration for people all across the world thanks to its simple nature and genius. If your co-worker brings a box of doughnuts to work, you'd expect the box would be filled with sweet, round doughnuts, right?! When this woman decided to bring the same to her co-workers, she added a hidden twist. Take a look:

As you can see, what the woman did was simple! She bought a salad platter from the local grocery store and placed it in the 'Krispy Kreme' doughnut box, creating the illusion that she brought a box of doughnuts for her co-workers. She even wrote 'April Fools' on the inside of the doughnut box!





In the video, we saw one of the co-workers falling for the prank as well! A woman came to the break room to grab herself coffee and doughnuts and when she opened the box, she was disappointed to see the salad.





The video is by @michellesdeco and it was shared by @pubity on Instagram. The video has 8.5 million views and 525k likes.





Here's what people commented about this hilarious video:





"Not gonna lie (sic), I'd rather have that than the donuts"





"How mean... Do it again next year"





"The way she walked off it was definitely a problem that she was going to bring up"





"The betrayal on her face."





"This is wrong. But I'd still eat it"





What did you think of this food prank? Do tell us in the comments section below!



