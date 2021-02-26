Vitamin D: How To Make Mushroom Khichda To Include The Sunshine Vitamin In Your Diet (Recipe Inside)

Mushroom khichda is a quick, easy and fuss-free dish to make at home.

Highlights Vitamin D is also known as the sunshine vitamin

It has various food sources including mushrooms

Here is a mushroom khichda recipe that you can try at home

Vitamin D, besides being the most easily available one, is also one of the most deficient vitamins in us. Also known as the sunshine vitamin, this essential nutrient plays a major role in cell growth, strengthening bones and teeth, managing diabetes and more. It helps absorb calcium and phosphorus from foods that promote overall nourishment and thus becomes all the more important to be included in our daily diet. A proper intake of vitamin D is also a must to strengthen immunity and prevent viral infections at the time when we are facing a pandemic.





While sunlight is the most potent source of vitamin D, there are several food sources too that you can load up on to meet your vitamin D requirements. Yogurt, milk, egg yolk and fish are some of the most common sources, but did you know mushrooms too are a great source of vitamin D? Yes, you read that right.





(Also Read: Can Vitamin D Reduce COVID-19 Severities? New Research To Find Its Effects)





Mushroom is said to be a storehouse of vitamin D2 and can synthesise vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. We have a stellar mushroom khichda recipe here that is sure to balance healthy and tasty in your next meal. Packed with the goodness of barley and mushrooms, and tossed with garlic, green chillies, onion, pepper and salt, mushroom khichda is a comforting one-pot bowl.

Mushroom is said to be a storehouse of vitamin D2.

How To Make Mushroom Khichda | Mushroom Khichda Recipe

This recipe uses both shitake and button mushrooms that are cooked with barley, another wholesome grain. The addition of spices such as cumin and black pepper along with green chillies, onion and garlic lends an aromatic, mouth-watering flavour to the satiating dish that is a blessing on a lazy day or when you are feeling under the weather.





Find the full recipe of mushroom khichda here.





Mushroom khichda is a quick, easy and fuss-free dish to make at home, which may also lead to weight loss due to the presence of barley. The whole grain is rich in protein and fibre, low in fat, which ultimately imparts a sense of satiety, leading to weight loss. Barley also facilitates digestion, which is key to weight loss.





Promoted

Mushroom Khichda is overall a wholesome fare to prepare in your next meal to include vitamin D in your diet besides promoting healthy weight loss.





Try this recipe at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.







