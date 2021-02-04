Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Mushroom Kebabs (Recipe Inside)

Mushroom kebab can be a perfect appetiser for any occasion

Highlights Mushrooms are loved by both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

This soft and juicy mushroom kebab will remind you of galouti kebab.

Mushroom kebab is an ideal starter option for any party or meet-ups.

Kebabs are a hit among all. Aren't they? They are juicy, succulent and packed with flavours. Serve it as a starter at any party or feast, or have it as an evening snack, kebabs win our heart and satisfy our soul. In fact, it makes a perfect dish for every occasion. And the best part is that you can make kebab out of different veg and non-veg ingredients. Kebabs give you ample room to experiment and innovate. Here we bring you an easy yet interesting recipe that both vegetarians and non-vegetarians just can't resist - Mushroom Kebabs. Now, we all know the story of galouti kebabs. They were invented by the khansamahs for the toothless nawab of Lucknow. They are so soft that you don't have to chew them. Similarly, these mushroom kebabs absolutely melt in your mouth.





It won't be an exaggeration to say that mushroom is one common ingredient that is loved by both the vegetarians and non-vegetarians. It is versatile and helps you prepare several desi and exotic dishes without any hassle. Besides being an amazing ingredient in the world of cooking, mushroom is also credited for its rich nutrient-profile. It is also low in calorie, making mushroom an ideal food ingredient for every dieter.





Health Benefits Of Mushroom:

According to a study, published in the journal Food Science and Nutrition, mushroom helps add dietary fibre, copper, phosphorus, potassium, selenium, zinc, riboflavin, niacin etc to our body. The experts also found that daily consumption of mushroom had no impact on calories, carbohydrate, fat or sodium. Hence, the study inferred that one serving (84 grams) of mushroom every day may help provide overall benefits to our body, without any worries of weight gain.

How To Make Mushroom Kebab | Mushroom Kebab Recipe:

This particular mushroom kebab recipe is easy to make and includes the basic ingredients you easily get at home. All you need for this recipe are mushrooms, potatoes, paneer, onion, coriander, green chillies, red chillies, lemon juice, besan and some spices.





Boil the potatoes and mix mushroom, paneer and other ingredients to it. Mash them together and prepare kebabs out of it. Cover with besan batter and fry till both the sides are cooked well.





You might also avoid adding paneer to the dish; instead, increase the amount of mushroom in the recipe.





Click here for the complete recipe.





Serve these mushroom kebabs hot, with some ketchup by the side. You may also add some flavourful mango sauce by the side (recipe given the above link).





Try this lip-smacking dish and let us know how you like it.





Promoted















