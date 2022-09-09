Are you one of those who love having food but do not enjoy the cooking process? Well, you are not the only one. Sometimes, you may come across recipes you want to cook, but you may not be an expert at cooking. This has happened to the best of us. When this happens, we all look for quick and easy ways to cook something. And in this process, an electric kettle is a favourite of many of us! You can make tea, boil eggs, make Maggi, and so much more in this. While you may only make basic recipes, have you ever thought of cooking full meals like butter chicken in an electric kettle? Sounds a bit too much, right? Well, believe it or not, you can actually make yummy butter chicken from scratch in an electric kettle.





In a video uploaded by Chef Pankaj Bhadouria, we see her cooking butter chicken in an electric kettle. This recipe is a part of her ongoing electric kettle cooking series on Instagram. In the video, she uses basic ingredients to cook this delight. Since butter chicken is a favourite of many people, this recipe is a quick and easy way to cook it. Plus, it will be ready in no time. So, without waiting, let us check out this recipe below:

Butter Chicken In Electric Kettle Recipe: How To Make Butter Chicken In Electric Kettle

Take an electric kettle and add some oil to it. Now add jeera and let it splutter. To this, add some butter and red chilli powder. Then throw in small chicken pieces. Now, mix ginger-garlic paste and mix. Next, add tomato puree with some water and let it cook for a while. From the top, add garam masala, pepper, kasuri methi, and salt and combine. Simmer and then take it out to enjoy!





Watch the full recipe of this electric kettle butter chicken here:





So, the next time you want a delicious meal without doing much hard work, this recipe is a must-try. Let us know how it turned out for you!