We find many staple Indian recipes in every restaurant, café, wedding, and even make them at home. From dal makhani and shahi paneer to Indo-Chinese, and more, we simply cannot get enough of these varieties. While there are many more such dishes that we enjoy having, butter chicken has a separate fan base. Whether you like your butter chicken sweet or spicy, there is something about this delightful and creamy dish that makes us drool. More than that, this classic Indian recipe is so famous that you can find this in restaurants around the world. However, when it comes to making butter chicken at home, that's where many of us struggle.





(Also Read: Love Butter Chicken? Try These 5 Mouth-Watering Butter Chicken Snacks To Indulge In This Weekend)





The long process of making the gravy first, then adding the chicken, masalas, and more in different utensils, seems tiring. And more than that, creating this dish can cause a mess in your kitchen. So, if this is the reason why you don't like to cook butter chicken at home, we are here to change that! Today, we bring you a recipe for instant one-pot butter chicken! As the name suggests, this butter chicken is made in one utensil. There are some modifications from the traditional recipe, but it tastes as good as the original one. This quick recipe is best for the days when you have guests coming over. When you make it, don't forget to pair this with a yummy chutney and naan. Find out the recipe below:

One Pot Butter Chicken Recipe: Here's How To Make One Pot Butter Chicken

Take a heavy bottom vessel and heat some oil. Add chicken pieces marinated with red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala, and light salt. Cook till lightly crisp. Take out the chicken and keep it aside. Now add bay leaf and cloves and mix. Next, add chopped onions and cook till translucent. Throw in ginger-garlic paste and tomato puree with red chilli powder, kasuri methi, pepper, garam masala, and mix. Cook this till oil separates from the gravy. Now add some water and add chicken pieces. Let it simmer down. Top it with some cream. Serve and enjoy!





For the full recipe of this delightful one-pot butter chicken, click here.





(Also Read: How To Make No-Butter Butter Chicken: A Low-Fat Way To Enjoy The Classic Chicken Curry)





For more such butter chicken recipes, click here.





Try these out and let us know which one was your favourite recipe!