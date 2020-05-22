Want A Fuss-Free, Quick Snack?Try This Masala Papad Recipe By DHABA Restaurant

Highlights Papad can help infuse life in any boring meal

Papad could used in a myriad ways

Masala papad is very easy to make and serve

You know what to do when you find out that you have to have dal chawal for dinner. Everybody has their own way to spruce up the comforting fare, sometimes it is the chutney and pickles that do the trick, and sometimes we resort to crispy papad. Papad is a thin, crunchy snack made with sun-dried lentil discs, that are roasted or deep-fried in oil. You would be surprised to know the number of makeovers you can give to your papad to make it all the more scrummy and wholesome. For instance this masala papad recipe from DHABA restaurant could make for a zingy addition to your meal, or simply serve as a delicious snack for those mid-meal cravings. You can also pair it with your evening tea! All you need are some fried papads, and put together a super quick and yummy mix of chopped onion, tomato, cucumber, lemon juice, coriander and a dash of spices. That's right; with these easily available ingredients, you can treat yourself with a restaurant-like fare! Watch the recipe video and try it at home today.





Recipe Video: Masala Papad

The best part about the masala papad is the room for creativity; you can add all kinds of vegetables and herbs to make the 'masala' all the more memorable. You can even throw in some cheese and boiled mushrooms, as we said there are ideas galore. Here's the step-by-step recipe of Masala Papad. Try it and let us know how you like it!





Ingredients:

2 Papad

1 tomato

1 onion

1/2 cucumber

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp chat masala

1 tsp coriander, chopped

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt to taste

Method:

1. Finely chop tomato, onion and cucumber.





2. In a bowl, add the chopped vegetables, red chilli powder, salt, cumin powder, chat masala, coriander leaves and lemon juice.





3. Mix everything well.





4. Roast the papad on tawa.





5. Serve roasted papad with prepared masala on side.







