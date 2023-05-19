Delhi has always welcomed international cuisines with open arms. Pizza and noodles enjoy the same popularity as biryani and chole bhature. And now, the delectable sushi and ramen have caught our fancy. We explored Japanese cuisines and have come to love several delights from the 'Land of the Rising Sun'. Delhi is home to some exceptional Japanese restaurants that bring us the experience of enjoying authentic and reimagined Japanese cuisine. If you haven't tried them yet, this list will get you started.





7 Of The Best Japanese Restaurants In Delhi To Visit In 2023:

1. Yum Yum Cha:

Yum Yum Cha can be credited for introducing Delhi to sushi, which eventually became one of our favourites. Fusing Japanese flavours with a contemporary twist, Yum Yum Cha offers a unique dining experience. This vibrant and trendy restaurant is known for its Instagram-worthy presentations and playful interpretations of Japanese classics. Their sushi boat, chicken and chilli oil dim sum and prawn in yellow curry are not to be missed.

Where: Multiple outlets in Delhi NCR

When: 12-11 pm

Cost: Rs 2,500 for two people (approx.)







2. Megu:

Nestled in The Leela Palace Hotel, Megu offers an upscale dining experience that seamlessly blends modernity with traditional Japanese flavours. The restaurant's contemporary ambience is complemented by an exquisite menu featuring signature dishes like lobster sushi roll, sashimi, tofu tobanyaki and shrimp tempura. Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy their wide selection of premium Japanese Sake.





Where: The Leela Palace, Chanakyapuri

When: 12.30-2.30pm, 7-12pm

Cost: Rs 6,500 for two people (approx.)





3. Harajuku Tokyo Cafe

This restaurant transports you to the colourful and vibrant city of Tokyo with its striking interiors and authentic food. If you don't know, Harajuku is a street in Tokyo, famous for its varied food offerings. At the cafe start your meal with a bubble tea of your choice and teriyaki baos. Their sushi boat is quite a delight for the eyes. Don't forget to try their chicken katsu curry and end your meal with yummy chocolate pancakes.





Where: F-40, First Floor, Select City Walk Mall, Saket

When: 10am - 11:30pm

Cost: Rs 950 for two people (approx.)





4. Sakura:

Located in the heart of the city, Sakura invites you with its elegant and minimalist decor and, of course, great Japanese food. Sakura's menu boasts an extensive range of traditional Japanese delicacies. Tuna sashimi, ramen bowls and matcha ice cream are some of the best options there.





Where: Bangla Sahib Road, Connaught Place

When: 12noon - 3pm, 6pm - 11pm

Cost: Rs 5,000 for two people (approx.)





5. Guppy by AI

Bringing a vibrant and youthful twist to Japanese cuisine, Guppy by AI is a popular haunt among Delhiites. The quirky decor and cosy atmosphere are big draws. The innovative food menu is accompanied by an extensive selection of Japanese-inspired cocktails and mocktails. Spicy Salmon Sushi, Pork Belly and Exotic Mushroom Gyoza are some of the famous dishes.





Where: 28, Main Market, Lodhi Colony

When: 12noon - 4:30pm, 6pm - 11:30pm

Cost: 2,700 for two people (approx.)





6. You Mee

You Mee is frequented by sushi lovers but there is much more to the menu. The bright and casual restaurant offers some wonderful Japanese delights. You will love their New York Cheese & Chilli Oil Dim Sums, Crystal Duck & Cherry dumplings Yasai Tempura Roll.





Where: M-Block Market, GK-2 Delhi and 3rd Floor, Ambience Mall, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

When: 12noon - 11pm

Cost: Rs.1,500 for two (approx.)







So head out and enjoy the deliciousness of Japanese food amid right here in your city.