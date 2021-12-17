It is a fact well-known that Chinese food is extremely popular in India. We have created an all-new desi Chinese or Chin-jabi cuisine of our own to satisfy cravings for umami flavours. However, in the post-COVID era, diners are more willing to experiment and explore other cuisines from Asian countries. Japanese cuisine has come up in a big way, as has Korean, thanks to the rising popularity of shows and films from these countries. If you're looking to explore the amazing flavours of Pan-Asian cuisines beyond the usual desi Chinese, YouMee is just where you need to be.





Located on the third floor of the buzzing Ambience Mall, YouMee gets full marks in terms of accessibility. The huge restaurant space is brightly decorated and gives a casual and fun vibe rather than the usual dimly-lit Chinese eatery. Black and white interiors feature prominently, inspired from famous Manga comic scenes. A quick glance at the menu reveals a plethora of choices for all kinds of palates, appetites and diners.

New York Cheese & Chilli Oil Dim Sums

YouMee's affinity towards including cheese in their preparations was evident from our very first dish - the New York Cheese & Chilli Oil Dim Sums . These signature creations were packed with cream cheese and topped with chilli oil - each bite offering a range of textures and flavours, rightfully being declared the most popular item on YouMee's menu. We also tried the Crystal Duck & Cherry dumplings from the Dim Sum section, which were sweet, fulfilling and tangy to taste thanks to the Char Siu sauce. Among the Sushi options, our go-to was the Yasai Tempura Roll . The Sushi Roll featured tempura-fried vegetables with sesame seeds for an additional crispiness. Spicy mayo too complimented the Sushi extremely well.

Crystal Duck & Cherry Dim Sum

Yasai Tempura Roll

While the main course had us spoilt for choice, we'd definitely recommend trying the Vegan Coconut Curry Ramen bowl . The yellow coconut-milk based curry was truly satiating, with vegetables like broccoli, baby corn, carrot, mushroom and cauliflower. The additional flavours of coriander, spring onions, lemongrass, crushed peanuts, Galangal and fresh red chilli further complimented the dish. Another Thai favourite, Raw Papaya Som Tam , was next on our list. The sweet and juicy salad had an unbelievably delicious dressing and the signature Bird's eye chilli added a delicious layer of spice to it.

Vegan Coconut Curry Ramen

Raw Papaya Som Tam

If sizzlers and grilled items are your favourites, the Teppanyaki is a sure shot try on YouMee's menu. We sampled the Char Siu Tofu. for which a live flame and iron grill were brought to our table, along with the signature cheese fondue. Soft slices of Tofu were served with sweet and spicy char siu sauce, lettuce, green chilli peppers, garlic, and a variety of sauces and dips We could use the various ingredients and grill them as per our tastes and preferences - an activity which made the whole exercise of dining out truly enjoyable!

Char Siu Tofu - Teppanyaki

YouMee's desserts section has choices from all over the world. We sampled the Monte Cristo - a Belgian chocolate mousse with hazelnut feuillitine and almond jaconde sponge. The divine preparation brought a sweet and blissful end to the whole meal.

Monte Cristo

So, the next time you're thinking of savouring some pan-Asian treats with loved ones, YouMee Gurgaon should be a go-to!





What: YouMee, Gurgaon





Where: Shop 318, 3rd Floor, Ambience Mall, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon





When: 12noon - 11pm





Cost for two: Rs. 1,500/-