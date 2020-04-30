Want To Try Baking? This Viral 3-Ingredient Carrot Cake Recipe Is The Perfect Way To Get Started

Viral lockdown recipe: Here's a delicious carrot cake.

Highlights Lockdown has got many people experimenting with cooking, and baking

This three-ingredient is an easy recipe to try and make carrot cake

Try this quick recipe at home

Nations across the globe are in some or the other form of lockdown due to the Coronavirus breakout. Even as countries debate whether to extend the lockdown or open up restrictions, home chefs are making the best of home cooking. They are coming up with new and innovative recipes that make the best of lockdown cooking. These recipes are simple and easy to make at home, using basic ingredients that are easily available in the kitchen. One such new recipe that we came across on Facebook was a recipe for a three-ingredient carrot cake.





The recipe was shared in the Facebook Group 'Budget Meals' by a home-chef Carey Lewis. She shared the interesting recipe of carrot cake which was super easy and required only three simple ingredients - grated carrots, condensed milk and self-raising flour. Self-raising flour is basically a readymade item available at local grocery stores, made by mixing salt, all-purpose flour and baking powder. It can easily be prepared at home as well.





The ingredients are all mixed together and baked at 180 degree celsius for 45 minutes. The cake comes out nice and spongy, as testified by users who tried the recipe and commented on the post. The carrot cake recipe is quick and simple, and also very ideal for people who are trying the therapeutic process of baking for the first time.

Here Is The Full Recipe Of 3-Ingredient Carrot Cake Shared On Facebook Group by Home-Chef Carey Lewis:

Ingredients:





2 cups self raising flour





2 cups grated carrots





1 tin condensed milk





Method:





Mix all the ingredients together. Bake at 180 DC for 45 minutes. You can add pecan nuts if you have. And an icing too.





For the Cream Cheese icing:





60 g softened butter





500 ml icing sugar, sifted





250 g cream cheese





80 ml lemon juice





Note: Add a bit of milk as it might be a bit dry as well as half a teaspoon each of cinnamon and mixed spice.





So, what are you waiting for? Try and make this wonderful carrot cake recipe with these three simple ingredients!







