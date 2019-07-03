Watch: Delight Your Taste Buds With This Eggless Carrot Cake Recipe

Does cake holds the power to instantly cheer you up as well? Because for me, it is surely the case! There is absolutely nothing more delightful than biting into a soft, moist, light cake with some crumbs. Imagine whipping up some cream, beating and melting butter, whisking a luscious batter and that aroma of baking it to perfection! And did I mention the beautiful icing? Do you think anything else comes even closer to the pleasure of baking a perfect cake?





While you might think most delicious cakes would rely on eggs for the fluffy and smooth texture but guess what, you can go completely eggless and still have the same spongy texture! While it might be tricky but not necessarily complicated, after all baking is an art which requires time and patience to attain perfection. Here we have a delectable cake recipe that you can bake at home, which is not just sumptuous but all the more healthy.





From the kitchen of renowned baker and food blogger Deeba Rajpal, we have got you the recipe of eggless carrot cake packed with the goodness of almonds, quinoa flour, cinnamon and of course, carrots. Whisked together with coconut sugar and baked to perfection, this carrot cake has a thick and blissful whipped cream and cinnamon icing on top. It is a perfect cake to bake at home for the kids since it is healthy yet irresistibly delicious!

This inviting carrot cake recipe has been shared by renowned baker and food blogger Deeba Rajpal in a video on her YouTube channel 'Passionate About Baking'. Watch the video below to try it at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below.





How To Make Eggless Carrot Cake At Home (Video):









