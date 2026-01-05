Lehsuni Chicken Curry is a flavourful Indian dish that celebrates the warm, comforting taste of garlic. The word lehsuni comes from the Hindi word lehsun, meaning garlic, and in this curry, garlic truly becomes the star.





This dish is loved for its rich aroma, thick gravy and deep, homely flavours. It's perfect for family lunches, festive dinners or even a cosy weekend meal. Unlike very spicy curries, Lehsuni Chicken focuses on balance, where garlic, spices and tender chicken come together beautifully. Paired with roti, naan or steamed rice, it is satisfying, nourishing and memorable. Its simplicity and strong flavour make it a favourite in many Indian kitchens.





Also Read: 5 Tips To Make Perfect South Indian Coconut Chicken Curry At Home

Why Is Lehsuni Chicken Curry Special

Lehsuni Chicken Curry stands out because it highlights garlic in a bold yet gentle way. The garlic is cooked slowly, which removes its raw sharpness and turns it mellow, aromatic and slightly sweet. This gives the curry a warm, comforting depth of flavour.





The recipe is also versatile - you can make it mild or a bit spicy, depending on your taste. It doesn't rely on heavy cream or butter, so the gravy feels light but full of flavour. The dish also brings health benefits, as garlic is known to support digestion and immunity. Altogether, it's a wholesome and delicious curry ideal for any day.





Also Read: Gongura Chicken Curry: A Spicy Twist On A Beloved Classic - Try It Today

How To Make Lehsuni Chicken Curry I Lehsuni Chicken Curry Recipe

Ingredients for Lehsuni Chicken Curry

You'll need fresh, simple ingredients that are easy to find. Chicken on the bone works best, as it adds more flavour to the gravy. A generous amount of garlic is essential, along with onions, tomatoes, ginger and green chillies to form the base. Basic Indian spices give the curry its colour and warmth.





Chicken - 750 g





Garlic (lehsun) - 18-20 cloves





Onions - 3 medium





Tomatoes - 2 medium





Ginger paste - 1 tablespoon





Green chillies - 2





Cumin seeds - 1 teaspoon





Turmeric powder 1/2 teaspoon





Red chilli powder - 1 teaspoon





Coriander powder - 2 teaspoons





Garam masala - 1 teaspoon





Oil or ghee - 4 tablespoons





Salt - as per taste





Water - 1 to 11/2 cups





Fresh coriander leaves - 2 tablespoons





Method

Step 1: Prepare the Garlic Base

Crush or finely chop the garlic to release its natural oils. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Once they crackle, add the garlic and cook gently on low heat until it turns lightly golden and fragrant.

Step 2: Make the Masala

Add finely chopped onions and sauté until soft and translucent. Mix in the ginger and green chillies and cook for a minute. Add tomatoes and the dry spices, cooking until the oil begins to separate from the masala.

Step 3: Cook the Chicken

Add the chicken pieces and coat them well with the masala. Cook on medium heat until the chicken changes colour and starts absorbing the flavours. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

Step 4: Simmer the Curry

Pour in water as needed and cover the pan. Let the chicken cook fully on a gentle simmer. When the gravy thickens and the chicken turns tender, finish with garam masala and fresh coriander.





Enjoy this comforting curry with naan, tandoori roti or plain rice - perfect for chilly evenings.