Internet can be one exciting place for all. Every now and then, we come across several such news that leaves us impressed to the core. One such video we recently came across was of a 13-year-old boy who impressed us all with his cooking skills. Originally posted by Foody Vishal on his YouTube channel, the video shows the kid selling chilli potato on a street cart. In the almost one-minute video, we could see 13-year-old Deepesh frying crispy potatoes and then tossing it in a pan, in spicy gravy. For making the chilli potato, he first prepares the gravy with onion, capsicum and seasoning. He then adds French fries to the gravy and tosses on high flame.





When asked for the reason behind him selling chilli potatoes, Deepesh informed, "to support the family". He also informed that alongside cooking at his shop, Deepesh continues with his studies too. Take a look at the heart-warming video:





The video, originally posted on November 22, 2021, has gone viral and garnered more than 4.8 million views. That's not all. The video is currently trending on No. 5 on YouTube. The video impressed thousands of people who reacted to the video in the comments section below.





"Salute to this brother he is helping his family financially at this age, when most of children's playing games and all," wrote one. Another person wrote, "Self-confidence is a super power. Once you start To believe in yourself. miracles start happening."





A third comment read, "Literally I got goosebumps when I watched this, this small child is helping his parents his parents alone and also studying, in this age children enjoy and go play outside and here he is helping his parents to earn money and also studying hats off to Dipesh god bless him."





What do you think about this heart-warming video? Do let us know in the comments below.









