The coming of winter brings in a new variety of flavourful dishes and vegetables that are exclusively enjoyed during the cold season. From slurping warm pumpkin soup to warming up our body and to snacking on daulat ki chaat in the cool breeze, the season makes us crave all these wonderful delicacies. Another such seasonal delicacy is the chikki. Once the cold season sets in, you can find this traditional snack being sold in sweet shops, local grocers, milk shops and even superstores! A North Indian classic, chikki is made by preparing gur, ghee and dry fruits in a special manner to give a crunchy brittle structure. People assume that this three-ingredient snack would be easy to make, but a video on the internet has our minds blown! A food blogger captured the making of Gwalior's til ki chikki on camera and the time and effort consumed to make this special chikki has us in awe. Take a look:











In the video, we get to see how is Gwalior's til ki chikki prepared from scratch. First, they start by melting the jaggery-based mixture and reducing it to string consistency. Then it cooled down by spreading it on a slab and folding it. after that, the mixture is dangled off a hook on the wall to aerate the gur mixture. Once that is done, the lump is continuously folded in sesame seeds till the seeds are completely incorporated. Lastly, they hammer the gur-sesame mixture into thin sheets and quickly cut it into square strips. The methodical and time-consuming procedure of making this til ki chikki has us in awe. The video was uploaded by Instagram-based food blogger @_tastetour and it has over 320k likes and 5.7 million views.





There is a reason why snacks like til ki chikki are enjoyed in the winters. Til or sesame seeds are known in Ayurveda for their ability to generate heat in our bodies. They are also packed with antioxidants that help repair the skin. That's not all, these tiny seeds are also known for helping with digesting and are known for clearing constipation. The dynamicity of the til makes it an excellent seed to add to your winter diet.



