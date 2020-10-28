Highlights Basanti pulao is a popular Bengali dish.

The rice dish is sweet, colourful and aromatic.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

Bright, flavourful, fragrant, delicious - we fall short of adjectives while describing this popular Bengali rice meal. Known as Basanti Pulao, Holud Pulao and Mishti Pulao, this golden rice is the highlight of Bengali festivals and special occasions. The striking yellow colour is imparted by turmeric and the invigorating aroma is lent by whole spices, making this sweet yellow rice an absolute delight! Now, you can make Basanti Pulao at your own home because after trying it ourselves, we approve of this super easy recipe.





Many Bengalis prepare Basanti Pulao with the traditional Gobindobhog rice, which is basically a variety of small rice grains. Here we are using the regular Basmati rice; but the choice is completely yours. The addition of roasted dry fruits gives crunch and richness to this royal rice dish.





If you watched the NDTV recipe video above, you would know by now how easy it is to make Basanti pulao at home. First mix rice with turmeric powder and ghee. Roast a handful of cashews and raisins, and keep aside. Then roast whole spices of cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, bay leaf, along with ginger in ghee. Add the rice along with warm water, salt and sugar and cook it. Garnish with cashews and raisins, and a dollop of ghee before serving hot.

This colourful and sweet rice with contrasting spiciness gives you a mouthfeel like nothing else. The kids in your family will definitely love it. Try this recipe and make this festive season brighter with this yellow rice.









