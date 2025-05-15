Let us be honest, mangoes are the real reason many of us look forward to summer. Some prefer eating them as they are, while others enjoy blending them into their favourite desserts. If you have a sweet tooth, you will understand exactly what that means. Popular treats like mango cheesecake, mango ice cream and mango mousse are crowd-pleasers, but have you ever tried adding mango to mishti doi? Yes, you read that right. Picture yourself digging into a bowl of rich, creamy Bengali yoghurt sweetened, combined with the juicy goodness of ripe mangoes. Sounds like a match made in dessert heaven, does it not?

This easy mango dessert is a brilliant twist on the traditional mishti doi, and it ticks all the right boxes for a hot day - chilled, creamy, and full of flavour. So, without further delay, here is how you can whip up this indulgent summer dessert. You may just find yourself making it on repeat - not only this summer, but every single year.

What Is Mishti Doi?

Mishti doi is a traditional Bengali sweet made from fermented yoghurt. It is thick, creamy and has a slightly caramelised flavour thanks to the addition of jaggery or sugar. Often served chilled, it is especially popular during the warmer months and remains a staple in Bengali cuisine. The dessert is usually set in earthen pots (matka) that help enhance its rich texture.

Is Mango Mishti Doi Healthy?

Mango mishti doi brings together the health benefits of both yoghurt and mangoes. Yoghurt is a natural probiotic that supports gut health and digestion. Mangoes are rich in vitamin A, vitamin C and dietary fibre. While the dessert does contain sugar or jaggery, which adds to its calorie count, it can still be a relatively healthier choice compared to other sugar-loaded sweets, provided it is eaten in moderation. It is a good idea for those looking for homemade summer desserts that feel indulgent without going overboard.

How To Make Mango Mishti Doi Smooth And Creamy

To achieve the best texture, begin with well-strained hung curd. This helps eliminate excess moisture, giving you a thick base. Always use fresh, ripe mangoes for the puree - Alphonso or Kesar varieties work beautifully. When mixing the ingredients, fold them gently but thoroughly to retain that luxurious creaminess.

How To Make Mango Mishti Doi At Home | Bengali Mango Dessert Recipe

The Instagram food page @ohcheatday shared this easy mango dessert recipe. It is simple, requires no baking, and makes for a refreshing treat on a hot day. Follow these steps:

Prepare the hung curd: Keep the curd in the fridge for about 6 hours, then strain it using a muslin cloth until all the water is drained.

Add the thick curd to a large bowl and mix in freshly made mango puree.

In a separate pan, boil milk along with sugar for a few minutes.

Once cooled slightly, pour the milk into the mango-curd mixture and combine well.

Pour the final mixture into a matka or serving bowl. Top it with extra mango puree and let it chill in the refrigerator before serving.

Watch the full mango mishti doi recipe video below:

Tempting, is it not? Try making this seasonal dessert at home and enjoy it with your family. It is a fuss-free way to enjoy the best of both worlds - traditional Bengali sweets and fresh summer mangoes - all in one creamy spoonful.