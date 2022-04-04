How many evenings have you indulged in a hefty bread pakoda to sate your evening hunger? Many, we assume. This wholesome snack can be easily dubbed as a small meal with its delicious flavours filling up our tummy in no time. A popular Indian street food, bread pakoda can be easily made at home too. This deep-fried delicacy usually has mild flavours, which is why it is loved by kids too. However, if your palate still needs that extra dose of spice that it is used to, make your bread pakoda spicy- just the way you'll like it.





Ever tried spicy bread pakoda? If not, then now you can, and that too in the comfort of your home. We have an easy spicy bread pakoda recipe for you to spice up your evenings. This recipe was shared by food blogger Manjula Jain on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen', and here we are further sharing it with you all.

How To Make Spicy Bread Pakoda I Spicy Bread Pakoda Recipe

Start by making the batter for the pakodas - with besan, asafoetida, baking soda, salt, oil, and also cornstarch to thicken it up. Then make the potato mixture by first sautéing spices like cumin seeds, ginger, green chillies, asafoetida, red chilli powder etc. To this, add boiled and mashed potatoes, salt, black salt, mango powder, garam masala and a dash of sugar to balance the flavours. Mix well for a few minutes till the potatoes and cooked and mushy. Sprinkle some coriander leaves and give it a taste to ensure the mixture is spicy enough!

Now to finally make the bread pakodas, spread the aloo mixture on bread slices, cover them with plain slices, and cut them diagonally into two parts. Then dip the sandwiches in the besan batter prepared earlier and deep fry in hot oil till golden brown. Serve with your favourite chutney.





You can also watch the recipe video below to see how spicy bread pakoda is made:





(Also Read: Make Bread Pakoda Bursting With Cheese In Just 10 Min)



