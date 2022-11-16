Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna's culinary expertise is recognised worldwide. Born in Amritsar and currently based in New York, the Michelin-star chef is known for taking Indian cuisine to the global level. And if you follow him on social media, you'll know how he doesn't miss a chance to keep his 2.8 M followers on Instagram updated with his gastronomic adventures. Chef Vikas often shares funny reels on the photo-sharing app. Recently, he shared a glimpse of a popular trend that he did with Chef Ranveer Brar's son. The video is too hilarious to miss!





In the clip, both of them can be seen sitting at a restaurant with a plate full of gulab jamuns in front of them. Chef Vikas Khanna's dog, Plum, can also be seen in it. The video records the popular Instagram trend, 'Ek tera, ek mera' meme from the film Deewane Huye Paagal. Towards the end of the video, they both burst into laughter. “Deal should be fair, hisaab barabar especially when it comes to gulab jamuns. With my two little favourites Ishaan & Plum,” read the caption of the post. Take a look at the video here:







Since being uploaded, it has been viewed 918 K times, has 91.2 K likes and hundreds of comments. One person wrote, “Cuties, all three of you.” “Plum is like yeh sab toh theek hai, but where are my gulab jamuns (Plum is like all this is fine, but where are my gulab jamuns?)” read another comment.











Here's how other people reacted to the post:











“Dhoka ho gaya bacche ke saath (The kid was cheated) - a person commented.











“Ha ha ha ha, so cute,” read another comment.











""Both are great," added another.















