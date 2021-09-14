India is a vast concoction of diverse culinary offerings across its 28 states and 8 union territories. From south India's quintessential idli, sambhar and dosa to North India's ever popular chole bhature, kulcha, dal makhani and more, these dishes represent our country on a global gastronomical scale with its extraordinary taste and texture. Picture this: rich, aromatic gravies, spicy vegetable stir fries, luscious makhani recipes and decadent desserts. Can anything be more satisfying than this? We guess nothing!





Curries are popular throughout India but tend to be more popular in Northern India. These curries are richer and creamier and are usually made with pure desi ghee or doused in fresh cream. So, for those who think north Indian cuisine is only restricted to non-vegetarian lovers, then let us tell you. It is not true at all. Wondering how? Read on.

North Indian Cuisine: Here's A List Of 7 Veg North Indian Curries You Must Try

1. Dal Makhani

Let's begin the list with everyone's favourite - Dal Makhani. The combination of rajma and urad dal with butter tadka and super buttery and creamy gravy, this recipe is sure to enhance the taste buds in no time. Pair it up with garlic naan, mint chutney, onion rings and savour. Find the recipe of garlic naan and dal makhani here.

2. Paneer Butter Masala

Soft and juicy paneer chunks dunked in rich and creamy tomato-onion gravy - paneer butter masala spells indulgence in every bite. Team it up with jeera rice, naan or even simple chapati, this creamy dish elevates your meal experience instantly. Here's the recipe for you.

3. Aloo Gobhi

The north Indian menu is surely incomplete without this particular recipe. Isn't it? Loved by all, aloo gobhi is so quick, easy to make and filling. All you need is some potatoes, cauliflower, a few spices and it's done. Here's the recipe for you.

4. Shahi Paneer

Creamy, spicy, and eclectic, a bowlful of shahi paneer is one of the most preferred vegetarian delicacies around the country. You go to any Indian restaurant overseas; this recipe is sure to be on their menu list. So, what are you waiting for? Try it at home, click here for the recipe.

5. Dum Aloo

This Punjabi-style dum aloo needs no out-of-the-ordinary ingredients; you can make it any time you feel like treating yourself with scrumptious Indian spread. Crispy, tiny and deep-fried potatoes dipped in masaledar onion-tomato gravy, this recipe offers a burst of flavours on the taste buds. Click here for the recipe.

6. Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer is one evergreen dish which we cannot get enough of. Cubed paneer dipped into the gravy of pureed spinach, this north Indian recipe is a combination of both health and taste. Click here for the detailed recipe of Palak Paneer. Ps. If you want to have a piquant flavour of garlic in your usual palak paneer recipe, click here for lehsuni palak paneer recipe.

7. Amritsari Chole

Popularly paired with kulche, this dish is a hit among both kids and adults alike. It is thick, luscious and all things indulgent. Click here for the recipe of Amritsari chole and kulcha.

Try these delicious veg North Indian curries at home and let us know your experience in the comment section below. Happy Cooking!



