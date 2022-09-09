When hunger strikes in the evening, what works best to satisfy it? Something crunchy and spicy, right? We, Indians, have a fetish for fried snacks and there's no denying it. It's almost impossible to resist a plate of piping hot samosa or fresh-out-of-the-pan French fries. It's the crispiness of these snacks that attracts us the most, but we all know how these fried snacks are bad for our waistline and overall health too. So, we started to look for snacks that please our taste buds and don't deter us from our fitness goals too. And, to our delight, we found a perfect recipe.





Here's a recipe of fries that is not actually fried, and is made of healthier carrots instead of starchy potatoes. Wondering if it's not fried then how will it be crispy? It definitely will be because it is air-fried. Yes, just throw in the seasoned carrots in the air fryer for just ten minutes and you'll get yummy and healthy carrot fries for a great snack.





The recipe video was uploaded on YouTube channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee' and it's worth a try. Here's the complete recipe to make crispy carrot fries.

Crispy Carrot Fries recipe I How To Make Healthy Fries:

Step 1 - Cut carrot into thin strips.

Step 2- Add some corn flour, maida and salt to taste.

Step 3 - Add some mixed herbs and other seasonings of your choice. Also add 1 tsp of oil and mix well.

Step 3 - Now put the seasoned carrots in the air fryer and let it cook for 10 mins at 180 C.

Step 4 - Transfer to a bowl or plate and pair it with sauce or dip of your choice.

Watch the complete recipe video of crispy carrot fries:





