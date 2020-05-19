Watch: Dhaba Restaurant's Methi Malai Matar Recipe Is The Delish Treat You Deserve Today

You can make this creamy and delectable treat at home

Let's admit it, it has been a while since we dined at our favourite restaurant, and now we have started to miss some of our favourite restaurant-style delicacies a bit too much. Plenty of us have decided to don the apron and try our hands at cooking, yet something is amiss? Well, not anymore! That's because we have dug out your favourite North Indian restaurant Dhaba's famous Methi Malai Matar recipe. Now, you can make this creamy and delectable treat at home, and watch your kids lap up at it in no time. And you thought greens were always meant to be a bland and boring affair?





Recipe Video Of Dhaba Restaurant's Methi Malai Matar:

The generous amount of cream, butter and onion-cashew paste lends a rich flavour to this unique curry. You can have it either with rice, roti or naan - and it is going to taste just as amazing. The combination of chopped methi leaves and shelled peas, never tasted so tantalizing before.

So what are you waiting for? Don your aprons, and get ready to mimic the restaurant-style magic at home! We also have the written recipe and ingredients. Try this at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.





Step-By-Step Recipe Of Dhaba Restaurant's Methi Malai Matar:





Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup methi leaves, chopped

• 1 cup onion-cashew paste

• 1/2 cup peas, boiled

• 1/2 cup fresh cream

• 2 tbsp oil

• 1 tsp garlic, chopped

• 1 tbsp butter

• Salt to taste





• Water as required





Method:

1. Heat oil and once hot add garlic, methi leaves, onion-cashew paste and salt to taste. Cook for few minutes till the raw smell goes away.

2. Pour some water and give a good mix.

3. Add the boiled green peas and butter.

4. Cook for 2 minutes and then add the cream and mix. Cover and let it simmer on medium-low flame for 4-5 minutes.

5. Pour some chilli oil on the top for garnish.





How To Make Onion-Cashew Paste:



• Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, green chilli, chopped ginger, garlic and green cardamom, fry this for a minute or two.

• Add chopped onion, broken cashews and poppy seeds. Stir for 2-3 minutes or till the onions are translucent and cashews softened. Remove pan from heat and let it cool down a bit.

• Next, transfer the entire mixture into a blender carefully. Blend until you get a smooth paste. Set aside.







