Watch: Drashti Dhami Cuts Her 34th Birthday Cake While Grooving To Lamberghini

Highlights Drashti Dhami is celebrating her 34th birthday today

The actor cut a decadent chocolate cake with her friends

Dhami had her birthday lunch at Boteco, Mumbai

TV actor Drashti Dhami is a household name among Hindi soap opera fans around the world. The beauty, who is celebrating her 34th birthday today, is popular for her delicate features and great acting in series like Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. The diva is quite active on social media as well and has a huge following. On Instagram, Drashti Dhami has 1.8 million followers and she constantly keeps them updated about her work and day-to-day life. Dhami rang in her 34th birthday with a midnight party with her friends, which included TV actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Paresh Mehta. Several videos and pictures from Drashti's midnight birthday bash have surfaced on Instagram, showing the jolly, chirpy beauty enjoying herself thoroughly.





A video shared by Jankee Mehta on Instagram shows Drashti Dhami cutting her birthday cake, not to the birthday song, but rather to a popular Punjabi song that has the nation grooving nowadays. Drashti Dhami can be seen happily grooving to 'Lamberghini' while cutting a decadent looking chocolate cake.





Take a look at Drashti Dhami's birthday videos:

How happy does she look! Also notice Nakuul Mehta hilariously waiting for his share of the cake, with his mouth wide open! She is then seen feeding the cake to all her friends one by one. Looks like Drashti had a great start to her birthday. The diva also posted a number of pictures from her birthday lunch at Boteco Restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.





Take a look:





Drashti Dhami's birthday lunch at Boteco, Mumbai

We're guessing Drashti earned that cake and all this delicious food, after working out in the gym so hard. Take a look at her workout video that she posted on January 8,2019:





Well, we wish Drashti Dhami a very happy 34th birthday!







