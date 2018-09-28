Happy Birthday Mouni Roy: Here's How The Gold Actor Is Treating Herself In Greece!

Highlights Mouni Roy marks her 34th birthday in Greece this year

The Gold actor has much to celebrate with the success of the film

Sanjeeda Shaikh posted a video of Roy cutting her birthday cake

Bollywood and TV actor Mouni Roy is celebrating her 34th birthday today. The beauty is celebrating another trip around the Sun in style, as she parties with her girlfriends in Greece. Roy, who has a huge fan following on Instagram, has been keeping us posted about her birthday celebrations and her trip through constant posts and pictures of her sunny vacation. The actor, who has been a household name due to her roles in prominent Hindi daily soaps, starred in 'Gold' opposite Akshay Kumar this year and the film has garnered much praise and has even crossed 100 crores in earnings at the box office. So, Mouni Roy has much to celebrate for her birthday this year. And celebrating she is indeed, as is evident from her Instagram posts and videos. Last night, her close friend Sanjeeda Shaikh, who is holidaying in Greece with her, posted a video of Roy cutting her birthday cake.





In the video, posted on Sanjeeda's Instagram stories, Mouni Roy is seen making a wish before blowing out the candle on her tiny birthday cake, even as her friends cheer her on. Sanjeeda is also heard saying, "Make a wish" to Mouni in the video, after which Mouni proceeds wish love and protection for her family, as her birthday wish.





Take a look:

That looks like a fun-filled birthday eve, doesn't it? Mouni also posted a picture of herself eating a chocolate charcoal ice-cream on the streets of Greece. Have a look:





Looks like Mouni Roy is going all out to treat herself on her birthday. Workwise, Mouni is going to be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in 'Made In China' next year. The film releases on August 15 in 2019 and going by the poster, the movie promises to be quite interesting. The film also stars veteran actor Boman Irani and has been directed by National Award winning director, Mikhil Musale. Well, we wish Mouni a very happy birthday and can't wait to catch her on the silver screen again!







