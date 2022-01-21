The post-Covid era has been new and challenging for each one of us. Masks and sanitisers have become the most essential things we look for, the moment we step out. Social distancing is a practice that we have slowly wrapped our heads around and casual gatherings and movie nights have decreased by a substantial number - all to keep the safety of ourselves and our family members intact. Another major activity that we have seen a decline in is going out to restaurants and hotels, many of us would rather order food to enjoy it in the safety of our homes. However, it hasn't stopped completely, and many of us have had to eat in food courts and public places many a time in the past year due to different circumstances.





If you are one of the people who have had to dine out in the recent past, you must have come across the situation of removing your masks to take a bite of the food. Initially, it may feel fine to do so, but then, your eyes meet the workers who are holding the 'mask up' placard and you are left in an awkward situation. We came across a funny video that summed up this experience in the most relatable way possible. Mumbai-based video creator Sunny Chopra recently uploaded this funny video to his channel '@ssunnychoppra' and it has left us in splits. The video shows how he ends up parceling his food rather than eating it out because of the 'mask up' sign. He captioned the video "PARCEL IT PLEASE..Based on a true story". Take a look at it here:

(Also read: Watch: Woman Attacks Elderly Man On Flight For Eating Without Mask)





The comments left on the video majorly spoke about how this was a completely relatable situation and how many of the viewers have gone through the same experience. Praising his expressions, one comment read "Those eyes said everything", while the other pointed out how adorable the lady holding the placard looked - "Aunty kitni cute hai" (The lady looks adorable). Another one pointed out how it was a competition between the mask and burgers "Masks vs Burger", while another one read, "Theek se khane bhi nhi de rhi hain ye to" (They don't even let us eat).





We have come across many similar and interesting content revolving around masks and their usage related to food in the past years. While many countries and restaurants denied serving food without the mask on, restaurants in India used this opportunity to their benefit. A Madurai restaurant, for instance, created mask-shaped parottas that took social media by storm last year. According to the owners, they were making these special parottas to increase awareness around proper safety measures and encourage people to wear a mask. Read more about it here.





Another innovative way found by a Kolkata restaurant to not let masks come in the way of their business was to create masks with zips that allowed them to eat without having to take the mask off. Read about it here.





(Also read: 'Face Diapers Not Required' Sign By A Restaurant Divided The Internet On Face Mask Policy)





Have you come across any similar situation? Let us know in the comments below.