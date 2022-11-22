Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so it is only fair that we must start our day on a delicious note! Thanks to winter, we have a variety of delicious vegetables we can add to our breakfast diet, helping us make it even more nutritious and delicious. Winter vegetables can give a tasty spin to the classic breakfast we enjoy on a daily basis! Take the instance of besan ka chilla, this desi breakfast has been our go-to favourite for many years now. What if we told you that you could make it taste even better?! Simply add spinach to your chilla batter and stuff your spinach chilla with paneer to enjoy paneer palak chilla.





Paneer Palak Chilla Recipe: How To Make Paneer Stuffed Palak Chilla

The first step to preparing this special chilla is the batter. It is a lot like the classic chilla but it has the addition of palak puree. If you don't know how to puree palak, then let us help you. Start by boiling spinach and then plunge the boiled spinach into cold water. Strain it and grind it into a puree.

In a mixing bowl, add besan, red chilli powder, salt, garam masala, curd and the palak puree. Combine this well, and make sure the batter is not super thin. Heat oil on a pan and pour a scoop of batter. Once bubbles start to appear on the chilla, flip it and let it cook. Now place granulated paneer on the palak chilla and close it as shown in the video.





Enjoy this delicious paneer palak chilla with your favourite winter special pickle.





Sounds easy, right?! Make this palak paneer chilla and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section below how you liked it!



