Watch: Give An Interesting Spin To Regular Pizza And Make Instant Sooji Pizza Instead (Recipe Video Inside)

Pizza has become one of the instant go-to options for many

Highlights Pizza has become one of the instant go-to options for many

This pizza recipe uses sooji in a very unique manner

A super kitchen ingredient can be used to make instant pizza base

One of the most loved and relished dishes of all time that is loved by both kids and adults, undoubtedly remains to be pizza! A versatile and filling delight that can be experimented with in various ways, pizza has become one of the instant go-to options for many. However, this cheese-laden delight comes with its own set of calories that may cause harm to your health, if consumed without moderation. Other than this, there are also times when we just end up craving for pizza but we're running short of those puffy pizza bases. So, if you're stuck in such situations, what you can do is bring to your rescue a super kitchen ingredient that can be used to make instant pizza base. Wondering what it is?





How about swapping the regular pizza with a sooji or rava pizza instead!? The video recipe of instant rava pizza has been shared by Alpa Modi, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on her channel ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa'.





Also Read: Healthy Diet: How To Make Delicious Poha Gur Ladoo At Home (Watch Recipe Video)





As intriguing as it may sound, this pizza recipe uses sooji in a very unique manner. How, you may ask? Alpa has given an interesting twist to the base of the pizza by adding sooji to it. It not only enhances the taste of the base but also imparts a grainy texture to it, further making it more palatable.

How To Make Instant Rava Pizza At Home:







Happy Cooking!













