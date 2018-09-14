Ever Heard Of Pizza In A Cone? Try It At Konetto Pizza In Saket

Highlights Konetto Pizza has taken the pizza game to a whole new level

Pizza lovers, raise your hand! If you're bored of bingeing on the same old regular pizzas and wish to experiment with something new and exciting, then head to Konetto Pizza. Situated in the food court of DLF Place Mall, Saket, Konetto Pizza is a small outlet that is being loved by people of all age groups. What attracts the customers to this place is its unique offering - Cone Pizza. Yes, you read that right! Pizza slices have become too mainstream; it's time to dig into cone pizzas. From savoury to sweet pizza cones, this place has it all. You name it, they have it.



With over 30 different varieties of pizza cones, this place has taken the pizza game to a whole new level. Stuffed with oodles of melted and baked cheese, the pizza cones at this place are too hard to resist. What makes this delight different from the regular pizzas is its size and stuffing. Since the pizza cones are easier to hold, you can just pick them up and savour them on-the-go. They are too fancy to look at and quite appealing to the palate as well. You can choose from a variety of breads like multigrain, gluten-free etc.





From Szechuan paneer pizza to fully-loaded cheese margarita and chorizo pizza, this place serves a wide variety of delectable delights. The veggie paradise pizza, chicken tikka pizza, peri peri chiken pizza and Mexican chipotle chilli chicken pizza are some of the best-selling items here. The Mexican chipotle chilli chicken pizza comes with chicken pieces that are marinated in chipotle chilli sauce. The generous topping of mozzarella cheese is what makes the pizza toothsome. The tomato sauce adds a nice tang to the delight. All the pizza cones here are reasonably priced and won't burn a hole in your pocket.





If you have a sweet tooth, then there's something for you as well. The chocolate brownie sweet cone and gulab jamun cheese cake sweet cone are absolute must-try here.



So, the next time you crave for something cheesy, head to this place and pamper your taste buds.



What: Konetto Pizza

Where: DLF Place Mall, Saket, New Delhi

When: 11 AM - 11 PM

Speciality: Cone Pizzas

Cost For Two: INR 650







