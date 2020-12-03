Watch: How To Make Besan Khandvi - Popular Gujarati Snack - At Home

Highlights Khandvi is a popular Gujarati snack.

Khandvi is made with besan and sour curd.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

If dhokla tops the list of your favourite snacks, we are sure khandvi would come a close second. A softer, tender version of dhokla, khandvi is another popular Gujarati snack that we all love. In fact, khandvi is as much a part of Maharashtrian cuisine as of Gujarati cuisine. Khandvi is also known as Patuli in some parts of the country. The bite-sized savoury snack often makes it to the entree in a traditional or festive feast. Its huge popularity and great taste speak for itself.



Khandvi is made from besan (gram flour) and sour curd with a spicy tempering enhancing its flavour. Sometimes, the rolled-up khandvi is also stuffed with a filling of veggies like carrot and radish, but nothing beats the plain old khandvi with just an electrifying tadka making it an irresistible treat.



The recipe video by NDTV Food shows an easy way to make besan khandvi at home. You no more have to rush to your local halwai to get this speciality home. Once you'll watch the video, you'll always end up making it on your own kitchen.

(Also Read: 5 Gujarati Snacks or Farsan You Can Enjoy With a Cup of Tea)



To make simple besan khandvi, put besan, curd, salt, turmeric, hing and red chilli powder in a pan, add some water and cook till the batter thickens. Make sure there are no lumps. Let it cool and then spread the mixture on the back of a large greased plate. Cut vertically and roll up all the stripes. Then make the tempering by frying mustard seeds, sesame seeds and green chillies in some oil. Pour the tempering over the khandvi, garnish with coriander leaves and serve this delicious Gujarati snack.







