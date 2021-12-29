As we count the days for the year to end, we can't help but be excited about the New Year ahead of us. Everybody has their own way of ringing in the New Year's. Some people prefer to have a relaxed night, snuggled up in the blanket and watching movies and others like to party the night away with friends and family. All kinds of NYE celebrations have one thing in common; food is always the centre of attraction. On a special occasion like this, we all crave a crispy and delicious snack to munch on. That is why we have brought to this fish finger recipe.





The fish finger is one of the most popular party snacks that is loved by people of all ages. This crispy and flavourful finger food is actually very easy to make. All you need to do is marinate the boneless fish and then it is coated in breadcrumbs, flour and egg to give its signature crispy covering.





Also Read: How To Make Kolkata-Style Fish Kathi Roll (Recipe Inside)

This snack is crispy and delicious.

Fish Finger Recipe: How To Make Fish Fingers

In a bowl, add onion paste, ginger-green chilli paste, lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste, salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and mix well. Marinate the fish in this masala for at least 30 minutes. whisk the egg with salt and pepper, keep it aside. Next, take the marinated fish and coat each strip in flour, egg wash and breadcrumbs. Deep fry the coated-marinated fish till it is golden.

Watch the recipe video of Fish Fingers in the Header Section.





Pro Tip: For a healthy alternative, you air fry the fish fingers rather than deep fry them.





Serve the fish finger with ketchup or chilli garlic dip and it will make a delicious party snack.





Sounds easy, right?! Make these crispy fish fingers at home to surprise your friends and family with your amazing culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section below how you liked it.