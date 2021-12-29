Street food in India will undoubtedly immerse you in authentic flavours like no other place in the world. One can find a variety of dishes on the streets - ranging from spicy delights to sweet treats - and you'll be captivated each time by the unique flavours they offer to the taste buds. One such amazing dish is Kathi roll - a traditional street food which is served at several tiny stalls in the streets of Kolkata. This roll is made with a variety of fillings; for instance, paneer kathi roll, chicken kathi roll, mix veg kathi roll, mutton kathi roll and more. Adding to the list, here we bring you one more kathi roll recipe- it is called Fish Kathi Roll.





This recipe is also prepared in the same manner as the recipe of other kathi rolls. The only variation is the addition of fish pieces inside it. If you love kathi rolls and want to enjoy it in the comfort of your home then fret not, here we bring you a simple recipe to prepare this fish delight at home. You can prepare this snack on various occasions or weekends, trust us, your family is going to love this chatpata affair.

Fish Kathi Roll Recipe: How To Make Fish Kathi Roll

Start by marinating the fish. For this, take a bowl, add boneless fish along with ginger, garlic and salt, mix well. Keep aside. Meanwhile, heat oil in a pan, saute garlic, ginger and onions until light brown. Add tomatoes and fry for a few minutes. Add marinated fish and stir fry again.





Add spices and mix again. Now is the time to make the wrap, prepare a chapati and place it on the tawa and brush with beaten egg. Cook from both sides, once done, add the filling.





There you have it; you can make this delectable fish roll any day and every day. Let us know how you liked it in the comments below.



