Watch: How To Make Kid's Special Bread Lollipop At Home

Snack Recipe: This bread lollipop recipe is sure to tantalise your taste buds

Highlights Bread lollipop is a perfect kids' recipe

It can be made easily using few basic ingredients

This snack is quite appealing to the palate as well

Do you have picky eaters at home? Do you often run out of ideas as to what to pack in their school tiffin or lunchbox? If yes, then we are here to help. Mothers usually have a hard time thinking and preparing quirky dishes for their kids as they are quite choosy with their eating habits. Hence, it gets important to deal with them in a tactful manner. You can do so by preparing dishes that look appetising and are flavourful and colourful. One such lunchbox recipe is that of bread lollipop. As intriguing as it may sound, bread lollipop is a perfect kids' recipe, which can be made easily using few basic ingredients.



These bread lollipops are not only appealing to the eyes but to the palate as well. If your kid has the habit of discarding veggies out of the meals because of their distinct taste, then this interesting recipe is the perfect way of making them eat healthy vegetables. The veggies used in this recipe are all finely chopped and mixed well within the batter giving the dish a nice texture and flavour.



Famous Mumbai-based food YouTuber Alpa Modi has shared a step-by-step video of bread lollipop which is sure to impress your kids. This hassle-free recipe can also be prepared for breakfast and as a tea-time snack. If you have sudden guests coming over, think no further and bring this party starter recipe to your rescue.



Happy Cooking!

