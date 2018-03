Highlights Bread stands out to be the most handy breakfast of all times

There are a lot of varieties of breads that are available in the market

Complex carbohydrates found in bread are a great source of energy

Honey and oat bread is considered to be the healthiest of the entire lot

Rye bread contains a protein called secalin which helps in curbing the appetite

Apart from being low in calories, Pita is also a rich source of protein

Walnut bread is an excellent source of omega 3 fatty acids

Baguette bread has various nutrients that include vitamin B and iron

