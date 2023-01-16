If there is one particular time of the day that we look forward to the most, it is tea time. After a tiring day at work, all we want is a cup of hot kadak chai paired with greasy and crispy snacks. While there are plenty of mouth-watering snacks to choose from, pakoda is one such snack that never fails to satisfy our taste buds. Be it pyaaz pakoda, bread pakoda, paneer pakoda or mirchi pakoda, they all taste equally divine! Another popular pakoda is moong dal pakoda. This scrumptious snack is made with yellow moong lentils and spices and is extremely popular in Maharashtra. Here we bring you a kurkure version of moong dal pakoda that is even crunchier and makes for a yummy snack to pair with your evening cup of chai.





In this recipe, soaked green moong dal is blended with flavourful masalas and deep-fried until golden brown. This kurkure moong dal pakoda is crispy, flavourful and all things delicious! This recipe has been shared by food blogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul.' Let's take a look at the recipe.

Kurkure Moong Dal Pakoda Recipe: How To Make Kurkure Moong Dal Pakoda

To begin with, soak green gram (moong dal) in water for around 3-4 hours. (You can also use yellow moong dal if you do not have green moong). Drain the water and add the soaked moong dal to a mixer grinder. Grind well.





Now, take out half a cup of dal and keep it aside. Add ginger and garlic cloves and pulse to make a coarse paste. Transfer to a bowl and blend well using a hand whisk. (This will make the batter light and fluffy). To make the masala, add coriander seeds, fennel seeds, black pepper and cumin seeds in a pan and roast on low flame.





Turn off the flame and add 1/4 tsp of hing. Allow it to cool and transfer the masalas to a mixer grinder to make a coarse powder. Keep aside. Now, add the dal that was kept aside to the whisked moong dal batter followed by the prepared masala mixture. Add chopped green chillies, onions, coriander leaves and salt. Mix everything together.





Take a small portion of the mixture to form a ball. Repeat this process to make all the pakodas and deep-fry them until golden brown and crispy. Kurkure moong dal pakoda is ready!





Watch the detailed recipe video below:



















So, what are you waiting for? Make this delicious snack for tea time and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.