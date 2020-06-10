Watch: How To Make Maharashtrian Puran Poli At Home

Puran Poli is somewhat similar to Obattu from Karnataka

Highlights Puran Poli is a Maharashtrian dessert

Puran Poli is prepared on special ocassions like Ganesh Chaturthi

It is fairly easy to make Puran Poli at home

No matter what hour of the day it is, people who have an intense case of sweet tooth are up for desserts anytime. India especially has no dearth of desserts (or dessert lovers). Some simple, some unique, there is always something to write home about these desserts. Speaking of unique sweet treats, Maharashtra's puran poli is one of the first Indian desserts to cross our minds. In a world of halwa and barfi, Puran Poli has managed to carve its own identity as a sweet bread stuffed with delectably sweet dal filling. The melt-in-mouth filling made with oodles of ghee and sugar can very well be a dessert of its own, but there is nothing quite like finding it within layers of maida flatbreads. The rich interplay of textures and flavours here is simply irresistible.





Recipe Video: How To Make Puran Poli

And if you are slurping already, here is something that will definitely cheer you up. This recipe of puran poli posted on NDTV Food's YouTube channel will help you make some delicious puran polis within the comfort of your kitchen. Make sure you have all the ingredients in stock in advance. Puran poli is usually made on special occasions like Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and New Year. But if you are craving one today, you can make one today- and this simple and quick recipe could be your step-by-step guide.

