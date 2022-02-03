Korma - a flavourful and aromatic gravy - has become an extremely important part of Indian cuisine. While its origin dates back to the Mughal era, the recipe has evolved through generations into the delicious curry we know and love today. Traditionally, korma consists of meat braised with yoghurt, stock and spices to create a thick and creamy gravy. However, vegetarians can't enjoy the traditional korma; therefore, culinary enthusiasts applied the same cooking techniques (of korma) to the much-loved ingredient paneer, and made a delicious vegetarian korma curry that offers authentic flavours and aroma. This is how we got the scrumptious paneer korma recipe! Much interesting; isn't it?





If you are someone who loves paneer and korma, then this paneer korma curry is a must-try for you! It will actually bring the best of both the worlds on one plate. Here, fried paneer cubes are dunked in creamy tomato-onion-yoghurt sauce to prepare this mouth-watering korma curry.

Paneer Korma Recipe: How To Make Paneer Korma

Start by making the masala paste. For that, first, you'll need to saute bay leaves, cashew nuts, cinnamon sticks, cloves, garlic, ginger, onion, tomatoes in oil. Remove it from the flame and grind it in a fine paste. keep this aside. Next, fry the paneer till it is golden brown, keep aside.

Heat oil in a kadhai, pour the masala paste and stir it till oil separates. Season the masala with salt, coriander powder, red chilli powder, pepper powder and mix well. Add the fried paneer to the gravy. Cook it till the paneer absorb the flavours of the gravy.





Watch the step-by-step recipe video of Paneer Korma Curry in the Header Section.





You can serve this spicy and creamy curry with matar pulao or tandoori roti and you will have a wholesome and delicious meal ready! Bon Apetit!