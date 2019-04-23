Watch: How To Make Perfect Chinese Vegetable Stir-Fry At Home, Easy Tips and Tricks

Think vegetables and we are likely to picture all things healthy and boring. The way you prepare your vegetables decide a big part of its fate. You can make things boring by preparing them the same old way or try something new every once in a while. Trust us, vegetables can be super versatile and fun if you are willing to explore and experiment. You can sneak them in your sandwiches or wraps, blend them in fun smoothies, and make dips out of it. And for days you do not have so much of time at hand, you can always toss them up in a quick stir-fry. Stir-fry is a popular Asian way of frying your veggies in a pan with soy sauce and garlic. Best part of stir-fries is that you can grab hold of all the veggies in your refrigerator and fry them in a wok or pan.





Here are some tips and tricks shared by Chef Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube Channel that will help you make perfect Chinese stir-fry at home.





(Also Read: 11 Best Asian Recipes | Easy Asian Recipes | Quick Asian Recipes)





1. Cut the vegetables in relatively uniform shape.





2. Make sure most of the veggies have the same cooking time.





3. Take any white oil, odourless oil to fry your veggies.





4. Once the oil is hot, add chopped garlic.





5. Do not overcook the veggies. Make sure they retain a part of their freshness and crunch. Soggy and overcooked veggies do not taste well in a stir-fry.

6. Add soy sauce and stock and toss well.





7. Since the stock and soy sauce has salt, do not add additional salt.





8. Add some corn flour slurry to thicken the gravy; it is optional.











Serve the dish on a bed of hot rice. Here's the video to make stir-fry a fuss-free deal.





(Also Read: Top 13 Veg Recipes Under 30 Minutes | Quick Veg Recipes)













