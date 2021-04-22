The sense of relief and comfort upon realising that we have enough potatoes at our place is truly unmatched. From fries to pancakes, potatoes can be anything you wish them to be so why stick to the same mundane affair right? Potato is a starchy tuber that was originally introduced to us by the Portuguese, and there have been no looking back ever since. We are so dependent on potatoes now that it is difficult to go a day without them. Potatoes can be used to make a variety of snacks, the easiest being potato bites. You can fry them in no time and store some for later use, food vlogger and YouTuber Parul demonstrates how.

How To Make Potato-Pizza Bites:

1. Boil some potatoes, peel and let them cool completely.

2. Grate potatoes and take some of it out.

3. Add black pepper powder, red chilli flakes, salt, garlic paste, pizza seasoning or oregano.

4. Then add some mozzarella cheese or processed cheese or you can also use cheese bits torn from cheese slice.

5. Next, add some chopped coriander leaves and maida gradually. Mix everything together to prepare a dough. Let it rest.

6. Make a cylindrical log with the dough and divide it in sections.

7. Dust some maida on top. Cut out small bites or nuggets using a knife.

8. If you want to store, then you can store these nuggets in an air-tight container for a month in a freezer.

9. If you want them instantly, then you can deep fry them on low flame, or roast them on tawa, or air-fry them.

How To Make Masala Potato Bites:

1. Take some grated potatoes and add red chilli powder, cumin powder, salt and pav bhaji masala, chaat masala, chopped coriander, garlic paste.

2. If you want to store, then you can store these nuggets in an air-tight container for a month in a freezer.

3. If you want them instantly, then you can deep fry them on low flame, or roast them on tawa, or air-fry them.

Here's the full recipe video with all ingredients:



