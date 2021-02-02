Watch: 2 Min Chicken Starter Recipe For Non-Veg Lovers

SEARCH
This recipe of cheesy sausage snack is again a sure-shot hit. The fact that it takes only two minutes to come together, makes the recipe a must-addition to your party menu.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: February 02, 2021 18:09 IST

This cheesy sausage snack recipe is a must-try.

We always want to have quick and easy recipes at the back of our mind when there is no time to cook a lavish meal, especially when guests come announced or you get a sudden hunger pang. Quick snack recipes are a godsend in all such situations, and if these snacks turn out to be delicious, it's all you ever want. Chicken-based starters are always a hit at get-togethers. You can never go wrong with a chicken tikka or tandoori chicken, but when you have to present something in a jiffy to your non-vegetarians friends, recipes like this one always come handy.

This recipe of cheesy sausage snack is again a sure-shot hit. It looks good and tastes great. The fact that it takes only two minutes to come together, makes the recipe a must-addition to your party menu logbook. The 2-min cheesy chicken starter recipe was posted by food vlogger Alpa Modi on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. She used chicken sausages for the recipe but you can use any other variety of your choice.

Follow these steps to make quick and easy cheesy chicken snack:

Step 1 - First grate some cheese and put in a bowl. You can use mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, feta cheese or any other cheese you like.

Step 2 - Add mixed Italian herbs, red chilli flakes and some chopped coriander leaves. Gently mix everything well.

Step 3 - Apply a little pressure to make a semi-soft dough.

Step 4 - Take sausages and cut them into half. Make a slit in the centre of each sausage piece.

Step 5 - Fill the sausages with the cheesy mixture.

Step 6 - Place all stuffed sausages in a microwave and cook for about 20 seconds.

Watch the complete recipe video of 2-min cheesy chicken starter here:

(Also Read: Try This Quick And Easy Chicken Snack Called 'Jerky Chicken' To Impress Your Guests)



About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

