Hosting A Party This Weekend? This Delish Chilli Paneer Recipe Is Sure To Be A Show Stealer (Video)

Weekend is upon us. It has been a long week for quite a few of us, and now it is finally time to unwind and put on the party shoes. Those who are planning to host a gathering at their place, we have something special for you. While you can always order starters and snacks from your favourite Chinese take-out joints, how about surprising your family and friends with some homemade chilli paneer this weekend? It is not very difficult to cook; the ingredients are easily available and it is always a hit with guests. The ultimate crowd-pleaser also doesn't take very long to cook.





Still want to dial up the Chinese haunt? This easy-peasy chilli paneer recipe by Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi will surely change your mind.





This recipe posted on the YouTube channel, ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa' blends the best of Indian and Chinese flavours. Made with premium quality ingredients handpicked by you, this recipe also helps you avoid the harmful ingredients that are often used by restaurants to pep up the colour and flavour of the dish. The recipe is packed with the goodness of paneer, corn flour, capsicum, onions, green chillies, spring onions, ginger, garlic, tomato ketchup, red chilli sauce, schezwan sauce and a bit of soya sauce, which you can easily find in any grocery store near you.

Here's the recipe of Chilli Paneer Dry. Do let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.



















